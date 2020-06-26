1834 Marietta Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walking distance to trail and the beltline, perfect for your morning runs and dog walks.

Fenced in backyard with large 2 level deck with space to host parties or sit back and watch your children play with your pets.

Features New Roof, Fence, Exterior painting,Painted deck, remodeled bathrooms, New kitchen, Granite countertops, cabinets more.

Master bathroom features a stand up shower with Rain drop shower head, a jacuzzi and his and hers vanity.

Master bedroom has a sitting area and a walk in closet.