All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1834 Marietta Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1834 Marietta Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:41 AM

1834 Marietta Road

1834 Marietta Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1834 Marietta Boulevard Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to trail and the beltline, perfect for your morning runs and dog walks.
Fenced in backyard with large 2 level deck with space to host parties or sit back and watch your children play with your pets.
Features New Roof, Fence, Exterior painting,Painted deck, remodeled bathrooms, New kitchen, Granite countertops, cabinets more.
Master bathroom features a stand up shower with Rain drop shower head, a jacuzzi and his and hers vanity.
Master bedroom has a sitting area and a walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Marietta Road have any available units?
1834 Marietta Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Marietta Road have?
Some of 1834 Marietta Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Marietta Road currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Marietta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Marietta Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1834 Marietta Road is pet friendly.
Does 1834 Marietta Road offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Marietta Road offers parking.
Does 1834 Marietta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Marietta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Marietta Road have a pool?
No, 1834 Marietta Road does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Marietta Road have accessible units?
No, 1834 Marietta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Marietta Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1834 Marietta Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus