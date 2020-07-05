1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Unique opportunity to live in Lake Claire in a large 1 bed 1.5 bath. Enclave of homes, townhomes, and lofts. Easy walk to Candler Park. Hardwoods throughout.Stylish kitchen with distressed granite countertops.Large open bedroom. 1/2 bath, and gorgeous master bath with herringbone marble tile. Condo will be freshly painted.

Description

Unit features

