Atlanta, GA
1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1
Last updated September 2 2019 at 5:15 PM

1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1

1834 Gordon Manor NE · No Longer Available
Location

1834 Gordon Manor NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

Unique opportunity to live in Lake Claire in a large 1 bed 1.5 bath. Enclave of homes, townhomes, and lofts. Easy walk to Candler Park. Hardwoods throughout.Stylish kitchen with distressed granite countertops.Large open bedroom. 1/2 bath, and gorgeous master bath with herringbone marble tile. Condo will be freshly painted.
Unit features
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

