1834 Gordon Manor Northeast - 1

Amenities
Unique opportunity to live in Lake Claire in a large 1 bed 1.5 bath. Enclave of homes, townhomes, and lofts. Easy walk to Candler Park. Hardwoods throughout.Stylish kitchen with distressed granite countertops.Large open bedroom. 1/2 bath, and gorgeous master bath with herringbone marble tile. Condo will be freshly painted.
Description
Unit features
Air conditioning, Cable ready, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets