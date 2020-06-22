1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning Charleston style home in Beltline Community- Sylvan Hills. Home boasts gleaming hardwoods throughout, extensive trimwork, amazing outdoor space & an awesome private backyard! Spacious living room fts beautiful fireplace & is open to the dining & kitchen areas. Chef's kitchen has ample cabinetry, granite countertops & island. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, spa-like master bathroom, plus access to front balcony. Great neighborhood, spacious secondary bdrms minutes from Lee + White Development w/ local breweries, the Beltline & all of Intown's conveniences. Lawn Care, Quarterly Pest Control & Alarm Monitoring are INCLUDED in rental rate.