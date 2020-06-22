All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW

1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning Charleston style home in Beltline Community- Sylvan Hills. Home boasts gleaming hardwoods throughout, extensive trimwork, amazing outdoor space & an awesome private backyard! Spacious living room fts beautiful fireplace & is open to the dining & kitchen areas. Chef's kitchen has ample cabinetry, granite countertops & island. Master retreat has a walk-in closet, spa-like master bathroom, plus access to front balcony. Great neighborhood, spacious secondary bdrms minutes from Lee + White Development w/ local breweries, the Beltline & all of Intown's conveniences. Lawn Care, Quarterly Pest Control & Alarm Monitoring are INCLUDED in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have any available units?
1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have?
Some of 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Sylvan Ridge Drive Sw Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
