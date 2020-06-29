All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1823 Devon Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1823 Devon Drive SW
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

1823 Devon Drive SW

1823 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Southwest Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1823 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 bath IS A MUST SEE LOCATED IN VERY WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE SOUGHT AFTER CASCADE AREA. Home features SS appliances, washer & dryer, large garden tub, separate shower/tub in master. LOCATED MINUTES FROM I-285, I-20, 166 & I-75/85, Belt-line is 7 minutes away, furthermore, Atlanta Airport & Downtown/Midtown is located 12 minutes away. Publix, Krogers, Starbucks, LA fitness is neighborhood staple. Cascade Reserve Walking trail is located 2 miles from home. This home will not LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Devon Drive SW have any available units?
1823 Devon Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Devon Drive SW have?
Some of 1823 Devon Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Devon Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Devon Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Devon Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Devon Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1823 Devon Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1823 Devon Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Devon Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 Devon Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Devon Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1823 Devon Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Devon Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1823 Devon Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Devon Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Devon Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus