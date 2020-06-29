1823 Devon Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 bath IS A MUST SEE LOCATED IN VERY WELL KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD IN THE SOUGHT AFTER CASCADE AREA. Home features SS appliances, washer & dryer, large garden tub, separate shower/tub in master. LOCATED MINUTES FROM I-285, I-20, 166 & I-75/85, Belt-line is 7 minutes away, furthermore, Atlanta Airport & Downtown/Midtown is located 12 minutes away. Publix, Krogers, Starbucks, LA fitness is neighborhood staple. Cascade Reserve Walking trail is located 2 miles from home. This home will not LAST!