Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! New construction townhome located near the Morningside/Piedmont Heights area. This 3 story townhome is loaded with upgrades and has a 2 car garage. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants(Sprouts, future Starbucks location, Nakatos). Also, just a short drive to I85/I75, Piedmont Park, Lindbergh Marta Station, etc. Brand new refrigerator and washer/dryer are already included. This is a MUST SEE HOME!