Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

180 Sewanee Avenue NW

180 Sewanee Avenue Northwest · (601) 966-2449
Location

180 Sewanee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This BRAND NEW renovated home has fresh new hardwood floors, fresh new paint inside & out, new siding, granite countertops, crown molded cabinets, AND an updated bathroom. Brand new hot water heater, brand new HVAC, washer/dryer connection, AND brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances! MAJOR equity opportunity as area is appreciating rapidly! Located in the heart of Dixie Hills Subdivision literally walking distance to H.E Holmes Marta Station and Convenient to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (10 min), and Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have any available units?
180 Sewanee Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have?
Some of 180 Sewanee Avenue NW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Sewanee Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
180 Sewanee Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Sewanee Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Sewanee Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Sewanee Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
