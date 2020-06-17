180 Sewanee Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This BRAND NEW renovated home has fresh new hardwood floors, fresh new paint inside & out, new siding, granite countertops, crown molded cabinets, AND an updated bathroom. Brand new hot water heater, brand new HVAC, washer/dryer connection, AND brand new stainless steel Samsung appliances! MAJOR equity opportunity as area is appreciating rapidly! Located in the heart of Dixie Hills Subdivision literally walking distance to H.E Holmes Marta Station and Convenient to Downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (10 min), and Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry.