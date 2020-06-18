180 Amherst Place NW

Amenities
Available Now! Amazing opportunity to live in posh Buckhead Community! Home Features Open Concept Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Designer Trim, True Luxury. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den. Owner Pays the HOA and Water, Home is All Electric and has High Efficiency Systems. This one will not last long; call or email for an appointment today. Close to I-75, GA Tech, Morris Brandon School District, and Million Dollar Homes.Gate and Security Guard 24/7, Fitness Center, Golf Course, Lake, Pool, Tennis & more!