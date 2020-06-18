180 Amherst Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Available Now! Amazing opportunity to live in posh Buckhead Community! Home Features Open Concept Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Designer Trim, True Luxury. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den. Owner Pays the HOA and Water, Home is All Electric and has High Efficiency Systems. This one will not last long; call or email for an appointment today. Close to I-75, GA Tech, Morris Brandon School District, and Million Dollar Homes.Gate and Security Guard 24/7, Fitness Center, Golf Course, Lake, Pool, Tennis & more!