Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

180 Amherst Place NW

180 Amherst Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

180 Amherst Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Available Now! Amazing opportunity to live in posh Buckhead Community! Home Features Open Concept Floor Plan, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Flooring, Designer Trim, True Luxury. 2 bedrooms/2 baths with a 3rd Bedroom/Office/Den. Owner Pays the HOA and Water, Home is All Electric and has High Efficiency Systems. This one will not last long; call or email for an appointment today. Close to I-75, GA Tech, Morris Brandon School District, and Million Dollar Homes.Gate and Security Guard 24/7, Fitness Center, Golf Course, Lake, Pool, Tennis & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Amherst Place NW have any available units?
180 Amherst Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Amherst Place NW have?
Some of 180 Amherst Place NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Amherst Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
180 Amherst Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Amherst Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 180 Amherst Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 180 Amherst Place NW offer parking?
No, 180 Amherst Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 180 Amherst Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Amherst Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Amherst Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 180 Amherst Place NW has a pool.
Does 180 Amherst Place NW have accessible units?
No, 180 Amherst Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Amherst Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Amherst Place NW has units with dishwashers.
