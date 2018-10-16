18 PEACHTREE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6598546 to view more pictures of this property. RARE FIND!! Located in the heart of Buckhead - John Weiland's finest Townhome!! Luxurious and innovative in design. Spacious, open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS appliances. 3-Car Garage plus a Covered Outdoor Sky Terrace. Great Garden Hills neighborhood (memberships available for the Garden Hills community pool).