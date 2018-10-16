All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:54 PM

18 PEACHTREE Avenue

18 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6598546 to view more pictures of this property. RARE FIND!! Located in the heart of Buckhead - John Weiland's finest Townhome!! Luxurious and innovative in design. Spacious, open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS appliances. 3-Car Garage plus a Covered Outdoor Sky Terrace. Great Garden Hills neighborhood (memberships available for the Garden Hills community pool).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have any available units?
18 PEACHTREE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have?
Some of 18 PEACHTREE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 PEACHTREE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 PEACHTREE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 PEACHTREE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue offers parking.
Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue has a pool.
Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 PEACHTREE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 PEACHTREE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
