178 Clifton St

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Charming, renovated 1937 bungalow located in HOT, HOT, HOT Kirkwood & just minutes to Edgewood - enjoy the best of both neighborhoods! Fresh paint & beautiful hardwoods are just a couple of the things that make this home so amazing. Huge family room with fireplace & speaker wiring. An oversized master bedroom with a decorative fireplace. Spacious 2nd bedroom. Tile bath with tub/shower. Laundry room off kitchen with washer & dryer that remain. Large backyard is simply perfect for entertaining guests at your own backyard BBQ. Parking for 3 cars. No Housing Vouchers.