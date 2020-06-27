All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:38 PM

178 Clifton St

178 Clifton Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

178 Clifton Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Charming, renovated 1937 bungalow located in HOT, HOT, HOT Kirkwood & just minutes to Edgewood - enjoy the best of both neighborhoods! Fresh paint & beautiful hardwoods are just a couple of the things that make this home so amazing. Huge family room with fireplace & speaker wiring. An oversized master bedroom with a decorative fireplace. Spacious 2nd bedroom. Tile bath with tub/shower. Laundry room off kitchen with washer & dryer that remain. Large backyard is simply perfect for entertaining guests at your own backyard BBQ. Parking for 3 cars. No Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Clifton St have any available units?
178 Clifton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 178 Clifton St have?
Some of 178 Clifton St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Clifton St currently offering any rent specials?
178 Clifton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Clifton St pet-friendly?
No, 178 Clifton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 178 Clifton St offer parking?
Yes, 178 Clifton St offers parking.
Does 178 Clifton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Clifton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Clifton St have a pool?
No, 178 Clifton St does not have a pool.
Does 178 Clifton St have accessible units?
No, 178 Clifton St does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Clifton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Clifton St does not have units with dishwashers.
