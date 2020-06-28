1779 South Olympian Way South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has been beautifully RENOVATED in the WESTVIEW neighborhood just minutes away from the new BELTLINE. This home offers a spacious new Open Kitchen with SS Appliances, large ISLAND w/ b'fast bar and GRANITE countertops. Lots of NATURAL LIGHT through out. Beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS , master bath with shower, WALK IN CLOSET! Large Upstairs Space and a SUNROOM perfect for your morning coffee and Newspaper. This home will not last long. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan