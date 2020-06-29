All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:30 PM

1753 S Alvarado Ter South West

1753 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1753 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming 1945 Brick Traditional Home is located in the desirable "West End" across from John A White Golf course! Mature and Quiet community. Beautiful wood floors throughout except the Master bedroom. Open Kitchen w/ white appliances. Separate dining room. Spacious Master bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Secondary Full bath located in hall. 3 Bonus rooms! One cozy enclosed porch on the lower level. Two dormer rooms and half bath located on the top level in a Walk-in Attic Space. Large Garage! Enjoy the Large, Fenced and Wooded Backyard! Please call to schedule a showing. 404-609-1929. Agent- Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have any available units?
1753 S Alvarado Ter South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West currently offering any rent specials?
1753 S Alvarado Ter South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West pet-friendly?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West offer parking?
Yes, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West offers parking.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have a pool?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West does not have a pool.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have accessible units?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 S Alvarado Ter South West does not have units with air conditioning.
