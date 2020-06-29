1753 S Alvarado Ter South West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Charming 1945 Brick Traditional Home is located in the desirable "West End" across from John A White Golf course! Mature and Quiet community. Beautiful wood floors throughout except the Master bedroom. Open Kitchen w/ white appliances. Separate dining room. Spacious Master bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Secondary Full bath located in hall. 3 Bonus rooms! One cozy enclosed porch on the lower level. Two dormer rooms and half bath located on the top level in a Walk-in Attic Space. Large Garage! Enjoy the Large, Fenced and Wooded Backyard! Please call to schedule a showing. 404-609-1929. Agent- Arvis Sullivan