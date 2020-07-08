175 Peachtree Cir Ne

Amenities

Sophisticated living in Ansley Park w/views of Midtown overlooking one of Ansley Park most desirable streets! This home boasts large rooms, open flowing floorpan 10 ceilings, chef's kitchen & breakfast area that open to family room & landscaped terraces. Upstairs hosts 4 bedrooms including the fireside master w/marble bath and dressing area. 2 car garage w/studio suite, parking for 6 cars & alley access. Just blocks from Piedmont Park,High Museum,Colony Square & The Beltline, this is Intown living at its best! See video under virtual tour.