Atlanta, GA
175 Peachtree Cir Ne
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

175 Peachtree Cir Ne

175 Peachtree Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

175 Peachtree Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sophisticated living in Ansley Park w/views of Midtown overlooking one of Ansley Park most desirable streets! This home boasts large rooms, open flowing floorpan 10 ceilings, chef's kitchen & breakfast area that open to family room & landscaped terraces. Upstairs hosts 4 bedrooms including the fireside master w/marble bath and dressing area. 2 car garage w/studio suite, parking for 6 cars & alley access. Just blocks from Piedmont Park,High Museum,Colony Square & The Beltline, this is Intown living at its best! See video under virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have any available units?
175 Peachtree Cir Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have?
Some of 175 Peachtree Cir Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Peachtree Cir Ne currently offering any rent specials?
175 Peachtree Cir Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Peachtree Cir Ne pet-friendly?
No, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne offer parking?
Yes, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne offers parking.
Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have a pool?
No, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne does not have a pool.
Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have accessible units?
No, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Peachtree Cir Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Peachtree Cir Ne has units with dishwashers.

