All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1731 Hadlock Street Southwest
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:54 PM

1731 Hadlock Street Southwest

1731 Hadlock Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1731 Hadlock Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN TODAY This beautiful contemporary single-family home is located just minutes away from the Atlanta Beltline, Merceded Benz Stadium, golf course, and Marta. This home features 3 bedrooms/1 bath, wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a fenced yard.
This home is pet friendly
$500 non-refundable pet fee
$25 pet rent
Pet documentation required.
SEE THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME TODAY
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have any available units?
1731 Hadlock Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have?
Some of 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Hadlock Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Hadlock Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus