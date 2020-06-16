1731 Hadlock Street Southwest

Amenities
MOVE-IN TODAY This beautiful contemporary single-family home is located just minutes away from the Atlanta Beltline, Merceded Benz Stadium, golf course, and Marta. This home features 3 bedrooms/1 bath, wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a fenced yard.
This home is pet friendly
$500 non-refundable pet fee
$25 pet rent
Pet documentation required.
SEE THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME TODAY
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.