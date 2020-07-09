All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw
1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw

1717 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright and Beautiful Townhome! A Flowing Floorplan begins in the Front Living Room and continues into a Central Dining Room. A Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Island, and Pantry offers the perfect place to create culinary delights. True Roommate Floorplan with Dual Master Suites Upstairs! Flex Bonus Room or Third Bedroom with Ensuite on Lower Level. Entertain with ease on the Large Rear Deck with Tree-Lined Views. Fantastic Neighborhood Amenities such as 24/7 Gate Security and Pool. A One-Car Attached Garage welcomes you home! Minutes from Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Scofflaw Brewing, Hankook Taqueria, and dozens of other shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have any available units?
1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have?
Some of 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers parking.
Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a pool.
Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have accessible units?
No, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw has units with dishwashers.

