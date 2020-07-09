1717 Liberty Pkwy Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and Beautiful Townhome! A Flowing Floorplan begins in the Front Living Room and continues into a Central Dining Room. A Spacious Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Island, and Pantry offers the perfect place to create culinary delights. True Roommate Floorplan with Dual Master Suites Upstairs! Flex Bonus Room or Third Bedroom with Ensuite on Lower Level. Entertain with ease on the Large Rear Deck with Tree-Lined Views. Fantastic Neighborhood Amenities such as 24/7 Gate Security and Pool. A One-Car Attached Garage welcomes you home! Minutes from Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Scofflaw Brewing, Hankook Taqueria, and dozens of other shops and restaurants.