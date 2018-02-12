All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 170 Line Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
170 Line Road SW
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

170 Line Road SW

170 Line Rd SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

170 Line Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Road - Wisteria Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom For Rent with Huge Deck + Pet Friendly - This is a house you'll have to see to believe! The back patio is huge and perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The large back yard can easily become your own oasis.

This very large house has 1700 sqft of room for you! Have you been dreaming of a garden tub with a stand up shower? If so, look no further! The beautifully redone bathroom is sure to become one of your favorite spots in this house. The large kitchen includes an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher to make your life easier. The new vinyl plank flooring makes for easy swifter cleanup and the modern gray paint makes this home welcoming to anyone.

Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then go enjoy your tour! We will give you a call shortly afterwards to check-in and see what you thought.

If you have any immediate questions, please call Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191 to answer any questions you may have.

Planning on bringing your four-legged friends too? No problem! We are pet friendly and do not have size nor breed restrictions. Please ask about our pet policy.

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1025.00 your take home pay must be $3075.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.

(RLNE3191242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Line Road SW have any available units?
170 Line Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Line Road SW have?
Some of 170 Line Road SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Line Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
170 Line Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Line Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Line Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 170 Line Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 170 Line Road SW offers parking.
Does 170 Line Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Line Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Line Road SW have a pool?
No, 170 Line Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 170 Line Road SW have accessible units?
No, 170 Line Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Line Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Line Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus