170 Line Road SW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom For Rent with Huge Deck + Pet Friendly - This is a house you'll have to see to believe! The back patio is huge and perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The large back yard can easily become your own oasis.



This very large house has 1700 sqft of room for you! Have you been dreaming of a garden tub with a stand up shower? If so, look no further! The beautifully redone bathroom is sure to become one of your favorite spots in this house. The large kitchen includes an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher to make your life easier. The new vinyl plank flooring makes for easy swifter cleanup and the modern gray paint makes this home welcoming to anyone.



Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment. Simply go to the website listed below or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then go enjoy your tour! We will give you a call shortly afterwards to check-in and see what you thought.



If you have any immediate questions, please call Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191 to answer any questions you may have.



Planning on bringing your four-legged friends too? No problem! We are pet friendly and do not have size nor breed restrictions. Please ask about our pet policy.



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No pending FELONIES,Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =1025.00 your take home pay must be $3075.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500



$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



tenant is required to have liability insurance through Cordia Management or renters insurance through your own provider.



(RLNE3191242)