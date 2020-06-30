1691 Stokes Avenue SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just renovated, 1940s English Tudor in sought-after Westview! Only a 1/2 mile from the Beltline! Conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta, the Benz Stadium, Tyler Perry Studios, Lee + White District and Hartsfield Jackson Airport. One of the hottest neighborhoods on the Beltline! Although totally renovated, this home's charm and historic character have been preserved. Refinished hardwood floors are throughout the main level having 2 spacious bedrooms & large bathroom with double vanity.