Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

1691 Stokes Avenue SW

1691 Stokes Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1691 Stokes Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just renovated, 1940s English Tudor in sought-after Westview! Only a 1/2 mile from the Beltline! Conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Atlanta, the Benz Stadium, Tyler Perry Studios, Lee + White District and Hartsfield Jackson Airport. One of the hottest neighborhoods on the Beltline! Although totally renovated, this home's charm and historic character have been preserved. Refinished hardwood floors are throughout the main level having 2 spacious bedrooms & large bathroom with double vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have any available units?
1691 Stokes Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have?
Some of 1691 Stokes Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 Stokes Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
1691 Stokes Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 Stokes Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 Stokes Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 Stokes Avenue SW has units with dishwashers.

