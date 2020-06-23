All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1687 Carr Cir

1687 Carr Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

1687 Carr Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Quaint corner lot in West Midtown swim community! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths. Hardwoods on main level with open concept floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Beautiful plantation blinds on every window throughout the home. Over-sized Master Bedroom. Upgraded bathrooms. Laundry upstairs. 2 covered balconies, upstairs and down. Flat yard with large back patio space. Double garage, no stairs to access main level! Parks, pool, fitness center and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Carr Cir have any available units?
1687 Carr Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1687 Carr Cir have?
Some of 1687 Carr Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Carr Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Carr Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Carr Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Carr Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1687 Carr Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1687 Carr Cir offers parking.
Does 1687 Carr Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Carr Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Carr Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1687 Carr Cir has a pool.
Does 1687 Carr Cir have accessible units?
No, 1687 Carr Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Carr Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Carr Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
