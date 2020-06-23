1687 Carr Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage

Quaint corner lot in West Midtown swim community! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths. Hardwoods on main level with open concept floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Beautiful plantation blinds on every window throughout the home. Over-sized Master Bedroom. Upgraded bathrooms. Laundry upstairs. 2 covered balconies, upstairs and down. Flat yard with large back patio space. Double garage, no stairs to access main level! Parks, pool, fitness center and community events.