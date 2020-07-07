1673 Westhaven Dr Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

This charming unit has separate living and dining rooms, partially updated kitchen with granite counter tops and laundry connections, a screened back porch and two bathrooms. Bedroom 1 is attached to a bright sunroom and Bedroom 2 has a small en suite bath (not shown). The house also has off-street parking.



The unit is part of a duplex on a quiet street near the Westview neighborhood and is conveniently located to downtown and the AUC. The West End MARTA station is also a short bus ride away.



Plus, you will be close to everything that makes living in Atlanta great like the John A. White Golf Course, Joseph D. McGee Tennis Center, Monday Night Brewery, Lean Draft House, Greens & Gravy Café, and with the Beltline, and the Path Bike Trail both nearby, this neighborhood is truly an enjoyable place to live.



$75 application fee. Utilities not included, except for water. No pets. No smoking.