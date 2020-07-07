All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1673 Westhaven Dr Sw
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

1673 Westhaven Dr Sw

1673 Westhaven Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1673 Westhaven Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
This charming unit has separate living and dining rooms, partially updated kitchen with granite counter tops and laundry connections, a screened back porch and two bathrooms. Bedroom 1 is attached to a bright sunroom and Bedroom 2 has a small en suite bath (not shown). The house also has off-street parking.

The unit is part of a duplex on a quiet street near the Westview neighborhood and is conveniently located to downtown and the AUC. The West End MARTA station is also a short bus ride away.

Plus, you will be close to everything that makes living in Atlanta great like the John A. White Golf Course, Joseph D. McGee Tennis Center, Monday Night Brewery, Lean Draft House, Greens & Gravy Café, and with the Beltline, and the Path Bike Trail both nearby, this neighborhood is truly an enjoyable place to live.

$75 application fee. Utilities not included, except for water. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have any available units?
1673 Westhaven Dr Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have?
Some of 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1673 Westhaven Dr Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw pet-friendly?
No, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw offer parking?
Yes, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw offers parking.
Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have a pool?
No, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have accessible units?
No, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1673 Westhaven Dr Sw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus