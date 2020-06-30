All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 9 2020 at 5:45 PM

1672 Habershal Rd NW

1672 Habershal Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Habershal Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Craftsman Style House. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1920 inspired home with front and side porches. Family Room features arches and fireplace and opens to screened in porch. Hardwood flooring on main. Large kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and opens to Dining Room. Includes laundry room with Washer and Dryer. 2 car garage. Master bedroom features sitting room and porch, trey ceiling and opens to Master bath featuring Double Vanity Sink, Soaking Tub w/ Separate Shower. Minutes from midtown and downtown destinations.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/pano-share?projectId=WAzCexZB75&spinId=KPzy96OMLv&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have any available units?
1672 Habershal Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have?
Some of 1672 Habershal Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Habershal Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Habershal Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Habershal Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Habershal Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Habershal Rd NW offers parking.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 Habershal Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.

