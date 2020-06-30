1672 Habershal Rd NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Craftsman Style House. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1920 inspired home with front and side porches. Family Room features arches and fireplace and opens to screened in porch. Hardwood flooring on main. Large kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and opens to Dining Room. Includes laundry room with Washer and Dryer. 2 car garage. Master bedroom features sitting room and porch, trey ceiling and opens to Master bath featuring Double Vanity Sink, Soaking Tub w/ Separate Shower. Minutes from midtown and downtown destinations.



