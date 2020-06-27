1672 Habershal Rd Nw

Amenities

Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful Craftsman Style House. 1920 inspired home with front porches. Well designed Regency plan with large owner's suite & sitting room. Family Room features arches and fireplace which opens to the patio. Tub with tile enclosed shower. Hardwood flooring on main, stainless appl, granite countertops. Master bath features Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Tub/Shower.



short walk to:

-neighborhood park with swings, jungle gym, pond, and wide open spaces for games & picinic areas.

-beltline trail

-marta station and bus stops

-planned westside reservoir park

-planned community pool



short drive to:

-Brand new Library (Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing) - media and book rentals, kids activities, and community events.

-top rated west midtown restaurants like miller union, west egg, the optimist, six feet under, ormsbys, bar taco, and many others.

-minutes from midtown and downtown destinations like atlantic station, georgia tech, the georgia aquarium, mercedes benz field, atlanta zoo, childrens museum, multiple comedy and music venues, city parks, and other attractions.

-easy access to airport



Schools:

Elem: Boyd

Middle: Fulton - Other

High: Douglass

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly,

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

