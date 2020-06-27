All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 6 2019

1672 Habershal Rd Nw

1672 Habershal Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1672 Habershal Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful Craftsman Style House. 1920 inspired home with front porches. Well designed Regency plan with large owner's suite & sitting room. Family Room features arches and fireplace which opens to the patio. Tub with tile enclosed shower. Hardwood flooring on main, stainless appl, granite countertops. Master bath features Double Vanity, Soaking Tub, Separate Tub/Shower.

short walk to:
-neighborhood park with swings, jungle gym, pond, and wide open spaces for games & picinic areas.
-beltline trail
-marta station and bus stops
-planned westside reservoir park
-planned community pool

short drive to:
-Brand new Library (Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing) - media and book rentals, kids activities, and community events.
-top rated west midtown restaurants like miller union, west egg, the optimist, six feet under, ormsbys, bar taco, and many others.
-minutes from midtown and downtown destinations like atlantic station, georgia tech, the georgia aquarium, mercedes benz field, atlanta zoo, childrens museum, multiple comedy and music venues, city parks, and other attractions.
-easy access to airport

Schools:
Elem: Boyd
Middle: Fulton - Other
High: Douglass
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly,
More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE5080447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have any available units?
1672 Habershal Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have?
Some of 1672 Habershal Rd Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Habershal Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Habershal Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Habershal Rd Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw offer parking?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw has a pool.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Habershal Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1672 Habershal Rd Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
