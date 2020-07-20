1667 Abbot Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE 8/14/19** This 3+ bedroom, 3 bathroom home features hardwoods on the main. Includes a living room with corner fireplace, dining area and kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and granite counters. Full bathroom and office on main. Upstairs you will find a loft, master suite with double trey ceiling, garden tub and separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet, plus 2 guest bedrooms and guest bathroom with double vanity. The large rear deck and level yard is ideal for outdoor entertaining.