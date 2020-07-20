All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

1667 Abbot Lane NW

1667 Abbot Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1667 Abbot Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
West Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE 8/14/19** This 3+ bedroom, 3 bathroom home features hardwoods on the main. Includes a living room with corner fireplace, dining area and kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and granite counters. Full bathroom and office on main. Upstairs you will find a loft, master suite with double trey ceiling, garden tub and separate shower, double vanity and walk in closet, plus 2 guest bedrooms and guest bathroom with double vanity. The large rear deck and level yard is ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have any available units?
1667 Abbot Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have?
Some of 1667 Abbot Lane NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 Abbot Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Abbot Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Abbot Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1667 Abbot Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1667 Abbot Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1667 Abbot Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1667 Abbot Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1667 Abbot Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Abbot Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 Abbot Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
