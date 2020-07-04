166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Your home search is officially over once you tour this beautiful ranch style home! Upon arrival your eyes will be pleased to see the open floor plan this home offers. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen. The master bedroom is directly across from the living room. The guest bedrooms are located down the hall way. All of the bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. This property was recently renovated from top to bottom in order to provide your family with the ideal home. Please be advised that a brand new HVAC system will also be installed in time for your move-in. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.