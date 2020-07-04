All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest

166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Your home search is officially over once you tour this beautiful ranch style home! Upon arrival your eyes will be pleased to see the open floor plan this home offers. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The laundry room is adjacent to the kitchen. The master bedroom is directly across from the living room. The guest bedrooms are located down the hall way. All of the bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. This property was recently renovated from top to bottom in order to provide your family with the ideal home. Please be advised that a brand new HVAC system will also be installed in time for your move-in. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do yourself a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have any available units?
166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Sewanee Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.

