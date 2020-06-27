1627 JACKSON Way NW

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED townhome in West Midtown; convenient to I-285, Midtown and downtown. All furniture is new as of May 2019. Includes Washer/Dryer! Brand new dishwasher, plus new floors in 2018. Highlights include fireside family room, sun-filled dining area and galley kitchen w/tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with tons of natural light, and master bath with separate tub and shower. Spacious secondary bedroom; perfect as office or exercise room. One-car garage plus guest parking. Close to shops, dining and entertainment.