1627 JACKSON Way NW

1627 Jackson Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Jackson Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
guest parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
FULLY FURNISHED townhome in West Midtown; convenient to I-285, Midtown and downtown. All furniture is new as of May 2019. Includes Washer/Dryer! Brand new dishwasher, plus new floors in 2018. Highlights include fireside family room, sun-filled dining area and galley kitchen w/tile backsplash. Large master bedroom with tons of natural light, and master bath with separate tub and shower. Spacious secondary bedroom; perfect as office or exercise room. One-car garage plus guest parking. Close to shops, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have any available units?
1627 JACKSON Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have?
Some of 1627 JACKSON Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 JACKSON Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
1627 JACKSON Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 JACKSON Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 1627 JACKSON Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 1627 JACKSON Way NW offers parking.
Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 JACKSON Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have a pool?
No, 1627 JACKSON Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have accessible units?
No, 1627 JACKSON Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 JACKSON Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 JACKSON Way NW has units with dishwashers.
