Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1611 Belmont
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

1611 Belmont

1611 Belmont Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Belmont Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
CAPITAL VIEW/BELTLINE BEAUTY. Brick bunglw RENO w/open floor plan-3 bedrooms 2 full baths. This one was taken down to the studs w/hardwoods throughout, NEW HVAC, electrical, plumbing and wtr heater. KITCHEN w/SS Appl package and shaker cabinets w/soft close doors and drawers. GRANITE c-tops and huge island. Orig doors and jambs to preserve character. OFFICE w/shiplap walls. HUGE added master bed w/ensuite double vanities, tiled tub surround and walk in closet. Secluded backyard for entertaining fun. Off-street COVERED parking and pad for overflow parking. ACCESS to dwntwn, airport, Perkerson Park, west side restnts, Tyler Perry Studios, Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena. Too much to miss out on in this Area!!! Ready to bike on the Beltline?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Belmont have any available units?
1611 Belmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Belmont have?
Some of 1611 Belmont's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Belmont pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Belmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1611 Belmont offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Belmont offers parking.
Does 1611 Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Belmont have a pool?
No, 1611 Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1611 Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Belmont has units with dishwashers.
