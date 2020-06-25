1611 Belmont

Amenities

CAPITAL VIEW/BELTLINE BEAUTY. Brick bunglw RENO w/open floor plan-3 bedrooms 2 full baths. This one was taken down to the studs w/hardwoods throughout, NEW HVAC, electrical, plumbing and wtr heater. KITCHEN w/SS Appl package and shaker cabinets w/soft close doors and drawers. GRANITE c-tops and huge island. Orig doors and jambs to preserve character. OFFICE w/shiplap walls. HUGE added master bed w/ensuite double vanities, tiled tub surround and walk in closet. Secluded backyard for entertaining fun. Off-street COVERED parking and pad for overflow parking. ACCESS to dwntwn, airport, Perkerson Park, west side restnts, Tyler Perry Studios, Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena. Too much to miss out on in this Area!!! Ready to bike on the Beltline?