Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
16 Walker Terrace NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Walker Terrace NE

16 Walker Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16 Walker Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location Location Location! Enjoy Intown Living at its best, in this Incredible home ideally situated in Ansley Park - 1 block from Piedmont Park, Great Restaurants, Shops, Botanical Gardens & More. On a 1 way street so theres absolutely no traffic. Built in 1916 this home exudes the kind of charm that makes you not want to leave. Completely renovated down to the studs... with Incredible wood floors, a bright kitchen, lg. master, office space, large screened porch to relax, back yard with low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Walker Terrace NE have any available units?
16 Walker Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Walker Terrace NE have?
Some of 16 Walker Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Walker Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
16 Walker Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Walker Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 16 Walker Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 16 Walker Terrace NE offer parking?
No, 16 Walker Terrace NE does not offer parking.
Does 16 Walker Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Walker Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Walker Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 16 Walker Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 16 Walker Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 16 Walker Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Walker Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Walker Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
