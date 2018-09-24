16 Walker Terrace NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Location Location Location! Enjoy Intown Living at its best, in this Incredible home ideally situated in Ansley Park - 1 block from Piedmont Park, Great Restaurants, Shops, Botanical Gardens & More. On a 1 way street so theres absolutely no traffic. Built in 1916 this home exudes the kind of charm that makes you not want to leave. Completely renovated down to the studs... with Incredible wood floors, a bright kitchen, lg. master, office space, large screened porch to relax, back yard with low maintenance.