16 ARPEGE Way NW

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GOLF COURSE COMMUMITY NEAR BUCKHEAD!! 2 MINUTES FROM ATLANTA'S UPPER WESTSIDE FILM DISTRICT, 5 MINUTES FROM BUCKHEAD YMCA, I-75, I-85 , DOWNTOWN AND MINUTES TO HARTSFIELD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT!! 18 HOLE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE, 3 POOLS, 4 TENNIS COURTS, RESTURANT, LOUNGE, FITNESS ROOM, 24 HOUR GATED ENTRANCE! TOWNHOME HAS CERAMIC TILED FLOOR , HARDWOODS DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET UP. NEW VANITIES IN BOTH BATHROOMS, NEW LIGHTING, CEIING FANS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, FULL SIZE STACK W/D INCLUDED!!