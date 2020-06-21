1594 McLendon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Candler Park Townhouse duplex close to Emory/CDC, downtown and midtown Atlanta, Virginia Highland, Decatur. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs features living room,dining room, kitchen, laundry room, and breakfast room (ofc) with built in and a half bath on main. Big front porch, hardwood floors. Central heat, window air conditioning. Off street parking for small cars. Walk to MARTA train, the PATH, L5P and Candler Park Market/restaurants. sorry, no pets/smoking. Security and background checks req'd. Owners are licensed real estate agents in GA.