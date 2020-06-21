All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1594 McLendon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1594 McLendon Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

1594 McLendon Avenue

1594 Mclendon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1594 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Candler Park Townhouse duplex close to Emory/CDC, downtown and midtown Atlanta, Virginia Highland, Decatur. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs features living room,dining room, kitchen, laundry room, and breakfast room (ofc) with built in and a half bath on main. Big front porch, hardwood floors. Central heat, window air conditioning. Off street parking for small cars. Walk to MARTA train, the PATH, L5P and Candler Park Market/restaurants. sorry, no pets/smoking. Security and background checks req'd. Owners are licensed real estate agents in GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 McLendon Avenue have any available units?
1594 McLendon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1594 McLendon Avenue have?
Some of 1594 McLendon Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 McLendon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1594 McLendon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 McLendon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1594 McLendon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1594 McLendon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1594 McLendon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1594 McLendon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1594 McLendon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 McLendon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1594 McLendon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1594 McLendon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1594 McLendon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 McLendon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1594 McLendon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus