Atlanta, GA
1591 Mayflower Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1591 Mayflower Avenue

1591 Mayflower Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Mayflower Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1591 Mayflower Avenue Available 02/07/20 Perfect Bungalow Home in Southwest Atlanta! Close to Everything-Far from Ordinary! - This all brink bungalow home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a bonus room located off the living room which is perfect a separate home office and/or playroom for the kids or the kid in us. Only a short drive from the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline-this home offers location, large backyard, and close to I-20, Downtown Atlanta, and West-End Mall area. This home offers a unique charm that is only found in Southwest Atlanta.

The home is centrally situated in an upcoming neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta. Close to plenty of shopping & restaurants! Only a short drive to Oakland City Marta Station, & Tyler Perry Studios!

**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and would be equal to $500 up to one month's rent. **

Please be advised that we are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers at this time. For more information, please feel free to contact us at 404-607-7070. Home is not available for viewing until January 3, 2020.

(RLNE5424054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have any available units?
1591 Mayflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have?
Some of 1591 Mayflower Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 Mayflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1591 Mayflower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 Mayflower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 Mayflower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue offer parking?
No, 1591 Mayflower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 Mayflower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have a pool?
No, 1591 Mayflower Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1591 Mayflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 Mayflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 Mayflower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

