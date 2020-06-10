Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1591 Mayflower Avenue Available 02/07/20 Perfect Bungalow Home in Southwest Atlanta! Close to Everything-Far from Ordinary! - This all brink bungalow home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a bonus room located off the living room which is perfect a separate home office and/or playroom for the kids or the kid in us. Only a short drive from the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline-this home offers location, large backyard, and close to I-20, Downtown Atlanta, and West-End Mall area. This home offers a unique charm that is only found in Southwest Atlanta.



The home is centrally situated in an upcoming neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta. Close to plenty of shopping & restaurants! Only a short drive to Oakland City Marta Station, & Tyler Perry Studios!



**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and would be equal to $500 up to one month's rent. **



Please be advised that we are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers at this time. For more information, please feel free to contact us at 404-607-7070. Home is not available for viewing until January 3, 2020.



