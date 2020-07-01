All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1553 Alder Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1553 Alder Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1553 Alder Lane

1553 Alder Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1553 Alder Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA! SHORT DRIVE TO TYLER PERRY STUDIOS! - Quietly nestled in the Venetian Hills Neighborhood in South West Atlanta. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath home with large backyard for entertaining and private driveway. The home has carpet thru out of the home living spaces, black appliances, washer/dryer connection in kitchen, spacious living room & dining room, plus perfect space for that at home office.

Close to plenty of shopping & restaurants! Only a short drive to Oakland City Marta Station, & Tyler Perry Studios!

**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and would be equal to $500 up to one month's rent. **

Please be advised that we are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers at this time.

Property is currently available for self-showing tours, click the following link to setup/schedule at your own convenience:
https://rently.com/properties/1109426?source=marketing

Any other questions or concerns, please contact us at 404-607-7070. Thanks in advance!

(RLNE2427298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Alder Lane have any available units?
1553 Alder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1553 Alder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Alder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Alder Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 Alder Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1553 Alder Lane offer parking?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1553 Alder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Alder Lane have a pool?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1553 Alder Lane have accessible units?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Alder Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Alder Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 Alder Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus