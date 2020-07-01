1553 Alder Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA! SHORT DRIVE TO TYLER PERRY STUDIOS! - Quietly nestled in the Venetian Hills Neighborhood in South West Atlanta. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath home with large backyard for entertaining and private driveway. The home has carpet thru out of the home living spaces, black appliances, washer/dryer connection in kitchen, spacious living room & dining room, plus perfect space for that at home office.



Close to plenty of shopping & restaurants! Only a short drive to Oakland City Marta Station, & Tyler Perry Studios!



**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and would be equal to $500 up to one month's rent. **



Please be advised that we are currently NOT accepting any housing vouchers at this time.



Property is currently available for self-showing tours, click the following link to setup/schedule at your own convenience:

https://rently.com/properties/1109426?source=marketing



Any other questions or concerns, please contact us at 404-607-7070. Thanks in advance!



(RLNE2427298)