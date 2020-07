Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Location, location, location, home located in the Kirkwood community, walking distance from Coan Park, minutes from Little 5 Pointe, less than 10-15 minutes from the new Ponce City Market & downtown Atlanta. Home located in the Charles Drew Charter school zone and East Lake golf club. All mechanics of the home have been up-dated. Home move in ready. Cozy vibes, hardwood floors and stainless Steele appliances. VACANT ON SUPRA CALL AGENT FOR CBS CODE NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8