1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A

1545 Athens Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Athens Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hot Capital View....Charming 1940 's bungalow! Original hardwood floors, kitchen recently updated. Walk to beltline and parks ...Great backyard and so much potential. Enjoy master on main and oversized living room. This charming home offers a roommate floor plan. Attic has been expanded for additional bedrooms and office space.

Property Address: 1545 Athens Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: ekpva8o0r2r18ahd

(RLNE5836138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have any available units?
1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have?
Some of 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A offer parking?
No, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have a pool?
No, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have accessible units?
No, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Athens Ave SW Apt N/A has units with dishwashers.

