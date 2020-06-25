1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities tennis court

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Fall in love with this beautiful 3BR 2 BA home featuring spacious rooms, rear deck in backyard for family relaxation. Enjoy tennis and RR as home sits across from Perkerson Park! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Carver Early College

Sylvan Hills Middle School

Perkerson Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1949



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1210

