All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:53 PM

1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest

1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View

Amenities

patio / balcony
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
tennis court
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Fall in love with this beautiful 3BR 2 BA home featuring spacious rooms, rear deck in backyard for family relaxation. Enjoy tennis and RR as home sits across from Perkerson Park! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Carver Early College
Sylvan Hills Middle School
Perkerson Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1210
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Beatie Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus