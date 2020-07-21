All apartments in Atlanta
1533 Bungalow Lane
1533 Bungalow Lane

1533 Bungalow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Bungalow Lane, Atlanta, GA 30318
Rockdale

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
If you like a wide open floor plan & tons of light, you'll absolutely love this home. Bright and cheerful living. Perfect for entertaining. The living area is very large w/ fireplace. Separate breakfast and dining areas. Giant kitchen island. 4 wonderfully sized bedrooms - Large master with sitting area. Higher end finishes. Newer neighborhood. Extremely easy access to Downtown. Wonderful neighborhood. Exclusive KIPP school for members of West Island community - and located in the community. NOTE: no more than 2 unrelated adults permitted. No vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Bungalow Lane have any available units?
1533 Bungalow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Bungalow Lane have?
Some of 1533 Bungalow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Bungalow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Bungalow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Bungalow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Bungalow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1533 Bungalow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Bungalow Lane offers parking.
Does 1533 Bungalow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Bungalow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Bungalow Lane have a pool?
No, 1533 Bungalow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Bungalow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1533 Bungalow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Bungalow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1533 Bungalow Lane has units with dishwashers.
