Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

153 Vanira Avenue Southeast

153 Vanira Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

153 Vanira Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate home in historic Peoplestown. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood on your front porch or back deck. Generously sized bedrooms and open floor plan downstairs make this home ideal. Two minutes from downtown and close to Zoo Atlanta, the Beltline, several parks and the shops and restaurants of The Beacon.

- Front porch and second floor porch off master bedroom
- Large living room with fireplace
- Half-bath on main level
- Breakfast room off kitchen
- Elegant dining room opens to kitchen and living room
- One bedroom on main level off kitchen
- Hardwood floors throughout main level
- Back deck and fenced back yard
- Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops
- Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom in natural stone, glass shower and soaking tub
- Walk-in closet
- Laundry room in upstairs hall with front-loading washer/dryer and
- Second upstairs bathroom in hall with shower/tub
- Two additional bedrooms with large closets upstairs
- Driveway

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No cats. One dog limit. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have any available units?
153 Vanira Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
153 Vanira Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Vanira Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
