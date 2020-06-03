153 Vanira Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home in historic Peoplestown. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood on your front porch or back deck. Generously sized bedrooms and open floor plan downstairs make this home ideal. Two minutes from downtown and close to Zoo Atlanta, the Beltline, several parks and the shops and restaurants of The Beacon.



- Front porch and second floor porch off master bedroom

- Large living room with fireplace

- Half-bath on main level

- Breakfast room off kitchen

- Elegant dining room opens to kitchen and living room

- One bedroom on main level off kitchen

- Hardwood floors throughout main level

- Back deck and fenced back yard

- Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops

- Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom in natural stone, glass shower and soaking tub

- Walk-in closet

- Laundry room in upstairs hall with front-loading washer/dryer and

- Second upstairs bathroom in hall with shower/tub

- Two additional bedrooms with large closets upstairs

- Driveway



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No cats. One dog limit. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

Trash pick-up included in rent

Vouchers - We do not take vouchers for this home.



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,350, Available 9/1/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.