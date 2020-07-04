1526 1st Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. New 3BR, 3BA modern home in quiet Edgewood; hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, fenced & gated yard, covered porch; Brightly colored walls with pop culture art; White chef's kitchen; state of the art appliances, plenty of counter space & storage, two pantries; Main floor has open floor plan, BR/ full BA on the main. Master with fantastic en-suite & ample closet space; Guest room could function as home office/den; Has private bath. Near Beltline, nightlife, entertainment, shopping & dining.