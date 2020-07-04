All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1526 1st Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1526 1st Street NE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1526 1st Street NE

1526 1st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1526 1st Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Another great FULLY FURNISHED LISTING from Above The Line Properties. New 3BR, 3BA modern home in quiet Edgewood; hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, fenced & gated yard, covered porch; Brightly colored walls with pop culture art; White chef's kitchen; state of the art appliances, plenty of counter space & storage, two pantries; Main floor has open floor plan, BR/ full BA on the main. Master with fantastic en-suite & ample closet space; Guest room could function as home office/den; Has private bath. Near Beltline, nightlife, entertainment, shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 1st Street NE have any available units?
1526 1st Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 1st Street NE have?
Some of 1526 1st Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 1st Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
1526 1st Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 1st Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 1526 1st Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1526 1st Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 1526 1st Street NE offers parking.
Does 1526 1st Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 1st Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 1st Street NE have a pool?
No, 1526 1st Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 1526 1st Street NE have accessible units?
No, 1526 1st Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 1st Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 1st Street NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus