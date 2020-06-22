1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable, one side of a Duplex. High ceilings and retro feel. Freshly painted, all hardwoods, newly renovated bathroom. 1.5 miles to the Beltline! Washer and dryer hookups. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Fenced in yard. Street parking. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.



We do not advertise on Craigslist.



Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com



Exclusively marketed by:



HNN Atlanta Inc.

404-464-8087

1518 Monroe Drive

Atlanta GA 30324

www.hnnatlanta.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.