1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest

1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909653
Location

1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable, one side of a Duplex. High ceilings and retro feel. Freshly painted, all hardwoods, newly renovated bathroom. 1.5 miles to the Beltline! Washer and dryer hookups. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Fenced in yard. Street parking. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Murphy Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
