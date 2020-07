Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW! Extremely beautiful home completely renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Atlanta. Home does features completely open main floor and includes a bathroom and full bath. It does feature all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room upstairs in the hall near the bedrooms too. Call today, this won't last long!