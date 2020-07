Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Cozy Reynoldstown bungalow featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with hardwood and tile floors throughout. This home has 2 bed/1 bath on the main floor and 2 bed/1 bath on the fully finished basement level with an additional living room and mini bar area w/exterior entry. Huge fenced in yard. Prime location, a few blocks from the Beltline and brand new Madison Yards development with restaurants, shops and movie theater!

Available for rent May 1, 2020.