All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast

1470 Woodbine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1470 Woodbine Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Light and airy with a desirable open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and gleaming hardwoods offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. The spacious master suite with trey ceiling, walk-in closet and must-have double vanities in the master bath is the ideal retreat.
Location, location, location! Located on the PATH Trolley Line Trail, steps from Coan Park.
Centrally-located near the heart of Kirkwood with its many parks, festivals and restaurants, EAV, Edgewood retail. Awesome walkable location - enjoy intown living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus