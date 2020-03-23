1470 Woodbine Avenue Southeast

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Light and airy with a desirable open floor plan featuring vaulted ceilings and gleaming hardwoods offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. The spacious master suite with trey ceiling, walk-in closet and must-have double vanities in the master bath is the ideal retreat.

Location, location, location! Located on the PATH Trolley Line Trail, steps from Coan Park.

Centrally-located near the heart of Kirkwood with its many parks, festivals and restaurants, EAV, Edgewood retail. Awesome walkable location - enjoy intown living at its best!