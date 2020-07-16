All apartments in Atlanta
1446 Moray St SW

1446 Moray Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Moray Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/03/20 Moray - Property Id: 111290

Cozy home located near the West End beltline, Oakland City Station and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. This home has 2 large bedrooms, and 1 smaller (nursery/ kid's) bedroom, and 2 full baths. The home features, a 5 burner stove, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and large walk-in closets. There are washer/dryer hookups for a stackable washer and dryer.

Appliances included: Washer & Dryer, Stainless Steel Gas stove, and Refrigerator.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111290
Property Id 111290

(RLNE5912976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Moray St SW have any available units?
1446 Moray St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 Moray St SW have?
Some of 1446 Moray St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Moray St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Moray St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Moray St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Moray St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Moray St SW offer parking?
No, 1446 Moray St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1446 Moray St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Moray St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Moray St SW have a pool?
No, 1446 Moray St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Moray St SW have accessible units?
No, 1446 Moray St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Moray St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1446 Moray St SW has units with dishwashers.
