1446 Moray St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/03/20 Moray - Property Id: 111290



Cozy home located near the West End beltline, Oakland City Station and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. This home has 2 large bedrooms, and 1 smaller (nursery/ kid's) bedroom, and 2 full baths. The home features, a 5 burner stove, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and large walk-in closets. There are washer/dryer hookups for a stackable washer and dryer.



Appliances included: Washer & Dryer, Stainless Steel Gas stove, and Refrigerator.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111290

Property Id 111290



(RLNE5912976)