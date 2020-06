Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking community garden range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible location! Sweet cottage in Edgewood just around the corner from the Edgewood Retail District (Kroger, Target, Best Buy, Lowe's, Barnes & Noble, Ross, and great eateries) MARTA, and the community garden. Less than a mile to Little 5 Points, Inman Park, East Atlanta, Cabbagetown- all the happening neighborhoods! Enjoy the front porch and private deck in fenced yard. Pets allowed with additional $300 non refundable pet deposit.