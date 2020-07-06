All apartments in Atlanta
141 Candler Road SE

141 Candler Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

141 Candler Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Midway Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Cottage on Huge Lot in Atlanta! - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage on large corner lot. Home features brand new upgraded chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, charming glass brick natural light corridors on every corner of the home, charming open air deck with privacy fence and location location location. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/fe44cba05f

(RLNE5703588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Candler Road SE have any available units?
141 Candler Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Candler Road SE have?
Some of 141 Candler Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Candler Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
141 Candler Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Candler Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Candler Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 141 Candler Road SE offer parking?
No, 141 Candler Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 141 Candler Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Candler Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Candler Road SE have a pool?
No, 141 Candler Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 141 Candler Road SE have accessible units?
No, 141 Candler Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Candler Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Candler Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.

