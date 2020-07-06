141 Candler Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Cottage on Huge Lot in Atlanta! - Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage on large corner lot. Home features brand new upgraded chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, charming glass brick natural light corridors on every corner of the home, charming open air deck with privacy fence and location location location. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available now! Copy and paste this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/fe44cba05f



(RLNE5703588)