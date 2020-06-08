14 W Andrews Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Classic Phillip Shutze design beautifully renovated within the last year with no detail overlooked. Located on one of Buckhead's quietest streets on almost two private acres. Guest/ Nanny quarters over newly built garage along with a two-bedroom guest house just off the salt water pool. A masterpiece of a home within moments to all of what Buckhead has to offer.