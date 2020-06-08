14 W Andrews Drive NW

14 West Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305 Peachtree Heights West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Classic Phillip Shutze design beautifully renovated within the last year with no detail overlooked. Located on one of Buckhead's quietest streets on almost two private acres. Guest/ Nanny quarters over newly built garage along with a two-bedroom guest house just off the salt water pool. A masterpiece of a home within moments to all of what Buckhead has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
