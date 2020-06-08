All apartments in Atlanta
14 W Andrews Drive NW
14 W Andrews Drive NW

14 West Andrews Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14 West Andrews Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Classic Phillip Shutze design beautifully renovated within the last year with no detail overlooked. Located on one of Buckhead's quietest streets on almost two private acres. Guest/ Nanny quarters over newly built garage along with a two-bedroom guest house just off the salt water pool. A masterpiece of a home within moments to all of what Buckhead has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have any available units?
14 W Andrews Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have?
Some of 14 W Andrews Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 W Andrews Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
14 W Andrews Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 W Andrews Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 14 W Andrews Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 14 W Andrews Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 W Andrews Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 14 W Andrews Drive NW has a pool.
Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 14 W Andrews Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14 W Andrews Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 W Andrews Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
