1392 Lorenzo Drive Southwest

***Available Now*** Enjoy urban living in this updated 3BR 1 BA Oakland Park Ranch home featuring a welcoming living room with decorative fireplace, sunroom, cozy kitchen with adjacent laundry area and a large private backyard. Convenient to Oakland Train Station, Oakland Park and the Beltline. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
County:Fulton
Subdivision: Oakland Park
Year: 1950
Sq Ft: 1150
3 BR/1 BA
Schools:
Elementary: Finch
Middle:Sylvan Hills
High: Early College High School at Carver
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.