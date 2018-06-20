1392 Lorenzo Drive Southwest

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

***Available Now*** Enjoy urban living in this updated 3BR 1 BA Oakland Park Ranch home featuring a welcoming living room with decorative fireplace, sunroom, cozy kitchen with adjacent laundry area and a large private backyard. Convenient to Oakland Train Station, Oakland Park and the Beltline. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



County:Fulton



Subdivision: Oakland Park



Year: 1950



Sq Ft: 1150



3 BR/1 BA



Schools:



Elementary: Finch



Middle:Sylvan Hills



High: Early College High School at Carver



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.