All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1385 Knob Hill Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1385 Knob Hill Court SE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

1385 Knob Hill Court SE

1385 Knob Hill Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1385 Knob Hill Ct SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL home in East Atlanta/Ormewood Park now available for rent! This is a 4 bed/2.5 bath home. Includes hardwood floors through the main floor, wall to wall carpet upstairs. Chefs kitchen with breakfast area, island, can lighting, granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances and under cabinet lighting. Family room includes fireplace. Luxury master suite with double-vanity sink, dual shower heads and glass doors. Spacious 2 car garage. 5 miles to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena! 2 Miles to East Atlanta village. 2.5 miles to Little Five Points.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have any available units?
1385 Knob Hill Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have?
Some of 1385 Knob Hill Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Knob Hill Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Knob Hill Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Knob Hill Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE offers parking.
Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have a pool?
No, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Knob Hill Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Knob Hill Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus