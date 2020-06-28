1385 Knob Hill Court SE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL home in East Atlanta/Ormewood Park now available for rent! This is a 4 bed/2.5 bath home. Includes hardwood floors through the main floor, wall to wall carpet upstairs. Chefs kitchen with breakfast area, island, can lighting, granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances and under cabinet lighting. Family room includes fireplace. Luxury master suite with double-vanity sink, dual shower heads and glass doors. Spacious 2 car garage. 5 miles to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena! 2 Miles to East Atlanta village. 2.5 miles to Little Five Points.