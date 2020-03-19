1375 Wessyngton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

Welcome Home to this brand-new construction residence in the heart of Morningside! Near shops, restaurants and all that Intown Atlanta has to offer. Spacious master suite with luxurious bathroom and oversized closet along with 3 accompanying bedrooms upstairs. Private Guest suite on the main level provides convenience to the most discerning of guests. U/F basement provides ample storage. 2-car garage, chef's kitchen and hardwoods throughout the main level. Quiet street in the heart of Morningside!