Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

1375 Wessyngton Road

1375 Wessyngton Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Wessyngton Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Welcome Home to this brand-new construction residence in the heart of Morningside! Near shops, restaurants and all that Intown Atlanta has to offer. Spacious master suite with luxurious bathroom and oversized closet along with 3 accompanying bedrooms upstairs. Private Guest suite on the main level provides convenience to the most discerning of guests. U/F basement provides ample storage. 2-car garage, chef's kitchen and hardwoods throughout the main level. Quiet street in the heart of Morningside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Wessyngton Road have any available units?
1375 Wessyngton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Wessyngton Road have?
Some of 1375 Wessyngton Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Wessyngton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Wessyngton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Wessyngton Road pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Wessyngton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1375 Wessyngton Road offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Wessyngton Road offers parking.
Does 1375 Wessyngton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Wessyngton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Wessyngton Road have a pool?
No, 1375 Wessyngton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Wessyngton Road have accessible units?
No, 1375 Wessyngton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Wessyngton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Wessyngton Road has units with dishwashers.
