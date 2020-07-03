All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

1373 SW Lucile Dr

1373 Lucile Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1373 Lucile Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
NEW BELTLINE RENTAL! This beautiful Craftsman ranch-style home is perfect for the individual in search of intown living space . The spacious, open floor plan offers plenty of options for entertaining and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping and dining options. Original wood flooring throughout the entire home! Nearby Beltline trail, makes this great for biking, walking or jogging. This home boasts many original fixtures and dazzling accent pieces. New Stainless steel appliances will be professionally installed prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have any available units?
1373 SW Lucile Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have?
Some of 1373 SW Lucile Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 SW Lucile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1373 SW Lucile Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 SW Lucile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1373 SW Lucile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr offer parking?
No, 1373 SW Lucile Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 SW Lucile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have a pool?
No, 1373 SW Lucile Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have accessible units?
No, 1373 SW Lucile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 SW Lucile Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 SW Lucile Dr has units with dishwashers.

