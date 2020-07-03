1373 SW Lucile Dr

Amenities

NEW BELTLINE RENTAL! This beautiful Craftsman ranch-style home is perfect for the individual in search of intown living space . The spacious, open floor plan offers plenty of options for entertaining and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping and dining options. Original wood flooring throughout the entire home! Nearby Beltline trail, makes this great for biking, walking or jogging. This home boasts many original fixtures and dazzling accent pieces. New Stainless steel appliances will be professionally installed prior to move-in.