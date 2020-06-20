All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1373 Liberty Parkway NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1373 Liberty Parkway NW
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:08 PM

1373 Liberty Parkway NW

1373 Liberty Parkway Northwest · (404) 825-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1373 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome located near Smryna, West Midtown and downtown Atlanta. Easy access to 285 and 75. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home featuring hardwood floors on the main floor and carpet upper level bedroom. Beautiful kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar/gathering area. Home includes all appliances in kitchen plus washer and dryer. Nice size deck off kitchen and front balcony facing the Street. Community is gated and has courtesy officers and Community pool area. This is a great location in a growing area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have any available units?
1373 Liberty Parkway NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have?
Some of 1373 Liberty Parkway NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Liberty Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Liberty Parkway NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Liberty Parkway NW pet-friendly?
No, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW offer parking?
Yes, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW does offer parking.
Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have a pool?
Yes, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW has a pool.
Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Liberty Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1373 Liberty Parkway NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1373 Liberty Parkway NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity