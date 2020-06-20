1373 Liberty Parkway NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Townhome located near Smryna, West Midtown and downtown Atlanta. Easy access to 285 and 75. This is a 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home featuring hardwood floors on the main floor and carpet upper level bedroom. Beautiful kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar/gathering area. Home includes all appliances in kitchen plus washer and dryer. Nice size deck off kitchen and front balcony facing the Street. Community is gated and has courtesy officers and Community pool area. This is a great location in a growing area.