1361 Westmont Road South West

AVAILABLE NOW Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this renovated spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home with a large private back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Galley Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and glass panel cabinets. Dining area. Spacious living area w/ lots of natural light. This beautiful home is located less than 8 miles to Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Mercedez Stadium, GA Tech, airport, West End beltline, shopping and more. Renters insurance is required. Trash and sewer included. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan