1361 Westmont Road South West
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1361 Westmont Road South West

1361 Westmont Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Westmont Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
AVAILABLE NOW Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Hurry in today and lease this renovated spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home with a large private back yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Galley Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and glass panel cabinets. Dining area. Spacious living area w/ lots of natural light. This beautiful home is located less than 8 miles to Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Mercedez Stadium, GA Tech, airport, West End beltline, shopping and more. Renters insurance is required. Trash and sewer included. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1929. Agent: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Westmont Road South West have any available units?
1361 Westmont Road South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Westmont Road South West have?
Some of 1361 Westmont Road South West's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Westmont Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Westmont Road South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Westmont Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Westmont Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1361 Westmont Road South West offer parking?
No, 1361 Westmont Road South West does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Westmont Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Westmont Road South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Westmont Road South West have a pool?
Yes, 1361 Westmont Road South West has a pool.
Does 1361 Westmont Road South West have accessible units?
No, 1361 Westmont Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Westmont Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Westmont Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.
