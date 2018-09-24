All apartments in Atlanta
1356 Heights Park Drive SE
1356 Heights Park Drive SE

1356 Heights Park Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Heights Park Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Custer - Mcdonough - Guice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease: Newer construction 3-story 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath end unit townhome near Grant Park/The Beacon restaurants, shopping and the Beltline. Great open floorplan with hardwood flooring throughout - grand fireplace anchors the family room. Spacious kitchen with warm stained wood cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and must-have breakfast bar overlooks the dining area. Living space abounds; upstairs find the master suite and two guest rooms with shared bath, and 1st floor provides another bedroom or office and full bath. 1-car garage. Entertain on the back deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have any available units?
1356 Heights Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have?
Some of 1356 Heights Park Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Heights Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Heights Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Heights Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Heights Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Heights Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
