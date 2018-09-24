1356 Heights Park Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

For Lease: Newer construction 3-story 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath end unit townhome near Grant Park/The Beacon restaurants, shopping and the Beltline. Great open floorplan with hardwood flooring throughout - grand fireplace anchors the family room. Spacious kitchen with warm stained wood cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and must-have breakfast bar overlooks the dining area. Living space abounds; upstairs find the master suite and two guest rooms with shared bath, and 1st floor provides another bedroom or office and full bath. 1-car garage. Entertain on the back deck!